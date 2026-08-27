Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2026) - Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (OTCQB: BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the results from a Spring 2026 Induced Polarization (IP) Survey at its Joutel Property (the "Property" or the "Project"), located 140 km northwest of Val d'Or, Québec. The survey targeted Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEMTM) geophysical anomalies in the northern part of the property known to be spatially associated with historical nickel, gold and silver anomalies in diamond drilling.

30 chargeability anomalies were identified on two grids (West and East grids), of which 14 are considered first priority, with commonly moderate to strong chargeability associated with moderate to high resistivity and contact or fault zones, with the potential for structurally controlled sulphide mineralization.

Bruce MacLachlan, President and COO of Bold Ventures, stated: "The IP survey was successful in detailing drill targets in the vicinity of historical values of nickel, gold and silver. The northern part of the project area is now ready for drill testing. We anticipate a busy fall and winter season as we have multiple projects that are essentially drill ready."

In other news, the Company is pleased to announce that it has signed a one-year advertising and investor awareness campaign agreement with Dig Media Inc., dba Investing News Network ("INN"). Based in Vancouver, Canada, INN has offices in Toronto, New York and San Francisco. INN has been dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. The term of the engagement is twelve months commencing August 18, 2026, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The cost of the campaign is $57,000 plus HST.

Joutel Project - Spring 2026 IP Survey

An Induced Polarization (IP) survey was completed from April to May of this year on the Joutel Property. The survey, carried out by Simcoe Geoscience, consisted of 2D Alpha IP Resistivity & Chargeability data acquisition. The Alpha IP - Induced Polarization and Resistivity data was acquired using a 'dipole-pole-dipole (Reverse & Forward)' configuration with a 100m station spacing and extra current injections at both ends of the profiles for additional depth penetration.

The survey was performed on 8 north-south lines totaling 19.5 kilometers, targeting VTEMTM anomalies known to be spatially associated with anomalous nickel, gold and silver in historical drillholes. Lines were distributed over two grids: East grid and West grid. The East grid consists of three profiles of 1.5 km length trending north-south with 100m line spacing, while the West grid consists of five profiles of 3.0 km long running north-south with 125m line spacing.

In the East grid, six chargeability anomalies were identified, of which three were considered first priority. In the West grid, twenty-four chargeability anomalies were identified, of which eleven were considered first priority. Anomalies are grouped into four zones, AZ-1 to AZ-4. (see Figure 1: Alpha IP Survey, Interpretation Plan Map).

The interpreted chargeability anomalies were prioritized according to anomaly amplitude, size, possible line to line continuation and multi-parameter (Resistivity and Chargeability) association. First priority anomalous zones are generally moderate in the area and situated at shallow to moderate depths. The chargeability is commonly moderate to strong associated with moderate to high resistivity and is in connection with contact or fault zones. First priority zones show resistivity gradient areas consistent with faults and shear zones with potential for structurally controlled sulphide mineralization (Simcoe Geoscience, 2026). An example of a 2D Section Interpretation is shown in Figure 2 for Line 2E on the East grid.

Alpha IP Data QA/QC and Post-Processing

The final processing of Time Domain IP is complicated and performed in several steps using different processing platforms. Infield QA/QC and post processing is completed with proprietary timeseries processing software. […] Once the data satisfy the QA/QC process, the entire line file is exported onto UBC format to run the model inversions. In general, for the Joutel Project, QC, the quality of the raw data is good, and the repeatability is excellent (Simcoe Geoscience, 2026).

About the Joutel Project

The Joutel claim group of Bold Ventures Inc. is located approximately 140 kilometres northwest of the city of Val d'Or, Québec, and 6 km south-southeast of the historical mining town of Joutel, Québec, in Poirier and Dalet Townships. The property consists of 53 staked claims and 6 claims acquired from Emerald Geological Services (EGS), covering 3268 hectares (see Figure 3: Joutel Property claims and VTEM conductors).

The property area was previously worked by Bold in 2011-2012, when Bold flew a versatile time domain electromagnetic (VTEMTM) survey over the area. In the northern part of the current property, the 2012 survey identified anomalous area 3B which is spatially associated with historical values in diamond drill core of 0.83% nickel over 3.7 metres including 1.27% nickel over 2.3 metres, as well as 0.51 g/t gold over 3.05 metres and 17.4 g/t silver over 0.67 metres (see Figure 4: Historical drillhole intersections on recently acquired EGS claims).

For more information please refer to the Joutel Project page on Bold's website.

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Coleman Robertson, B.Sc., P. Geo., the Company's V.P. Exploration and a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Reference:

Simcoe Geoscience, 2026. Geophysical Report, Joutel Project, Quebec, for Bold Ventures Inc.

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311760

Source: Bold Ventures Inc.