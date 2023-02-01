

EDEN PRAIRIE (dpa-AFX) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $96.19 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $230.10 million, or $1.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 22.0% to $5.07 billion from $6.50 billion last year.



C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $96.19 Mln. vs. $230.10 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.80 vs. $1.74 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.38 -Revenue (Q4): $5.07 Bln vs. $6.50 Bln last year.



