Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Jetzt noch frühzeitig einsteigen!? - Neue Rallye, neuer Hot Stock mit "Extremhebel", neues Glück!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YBDU ISIN: CH0102484968 Ticker-Symbol: JGE 
Lang & Schwarz
02.02.23
09:31 Uhr
62,42 Euro
+2,68
+4,49 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,1662,6809:31
0,0000,00008:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JULIUS BAER
JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG62,42+4,49 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.