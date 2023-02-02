

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss banker Julius Baer Group Ltd. (JBARF.PK, JBAXY.PK) reported Thursday that its IFRS profit before taxes for the full year slid by 14% to 1.08 billion Swiss francs.



On IFRS basis, net profit attributable to shareholders of the Group declined by 12 percent to 950 million Swiss francs, and earnings per share decreased 10 percent to 4.56 francs.



On an adjusted basis, profit before taxes slid by 10 percent to 1.199 billion francs. On the same basis, net profit attributable to shareholders declined by 8 percent to 1.05 billion francs, and earnings per share fell by 6 percent to 5.04 francs.



The Group's operating income for the year edged down 0.1 percent to 3.853 billion Swiss francs, as benefit from higher interest rates offset impact from market-driven decline in assets under management and lower client activity.



Also, the Group said its Board will propose an unchanged ordinary dividend of 2.60 francs per share for the year. Subject to shareholder approval at the AGM, the Group said, the dividend will be paid on 19 April 2023.



