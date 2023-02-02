Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Neue Rallye, neuer Hot Stock mit "Extremhebel", neues Glück!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855181 ISIN: JP3705200008 Ticker-Symbol: JAL 
Tradegate
31.01.23
21:53 Uhr
19,460 Euro
+0,095
+0,49 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,90019,21508:53
18,87019,26008:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JAL
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD19,460+0,49 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.