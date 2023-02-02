Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

Headline: Third Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc are pleased to declare a Third Interim Dividend for the year ended 31 January 2023 of 3.75p per share (2022:3.75p), payable 14 March 2023 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 17 February 2023. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 16 February 2023.

Shareholders are reminded that the Company's dividend policy is to pay out all income earned within the portfolio and to enhance it annually through the use of realised capital profits with a target dividend yield of 4% of the year end share price.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

2 February 2023