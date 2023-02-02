

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $394 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $1.09 billion, or $2.97 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $556 million or $1.54 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.6% to $4.62 billion from $5.54 billion last year.



The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $394 Mln. vs. $1.09 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.09 vs. $2.97 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.30 -Revenue (Q2): $4.62 Bln vs. $5.54 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.37 - $0.47 Full year EPS guidance: $4.87 - $5.02



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.