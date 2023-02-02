

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $122.9 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $182.7 million, or $2.19 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Avery Dennison Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $134.7 million or $1.65 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.9% to $2.03 billion from $2.18 billion last year.



Avery Dennison Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $122.9 Mln. vs. $182.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.51 vs. $2.19 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.05 -Revenue (Q4): $2.03 Bln vs. $2.18 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.