

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $365 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $318 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue came in at $2.28 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $365 Mln. vs. $318 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.09 vs. $0.08 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.08 -Revenue (Q4): $2.28 Bln vs. $2.28 Bln last year.



