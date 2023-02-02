

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has issued a Presidential Memorandum to support Federal employees' access to leave when they need to care for themselves or a loved one.



The memorandum calls on heads of Federal agencies to support access to leave without pay for Federal employees, including during their first year of service, to ensure employees are able to bond with a new child, care for a family member with a serious health condition, address their own serious health condition, help manage family affairs when a family member is called to active duty, or grieve after the death of a family member.



It further directed the Office of Personnel Management to provide recommendations regarding 'safe leave,' to support Federal employees' access to paid leave and leave without pay for purposes related to seeking safety and recovering from domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, or stalking. These may include obtaining medical treatment, seeking assistance from organizations that provide services to survivors, seeking relocation, and taking related legal action.



'The Biden-Harris Administration will continue to champion and take action on national paid family and medical leave, affordable child care, and home and community-based care so that all Americans can both care for and financially support their families', the White House said in a statement.



This Presidential Memorandum builds on other efforts that the Biden Administration took to improve access to and awareness of family and medical leave.



The Department of Defense issued a memorandum expanding the Military Parental Leave Program. Active-duty service members are now eligible for 12 weeks of parental leave following the birth, adoption, or placement of a child for long-term foster care.



Tuesday, the White House convened state legislators who are working to advance bills this session that would create statewide paid family and medical leave programs.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.