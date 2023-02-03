

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $159 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $165.3 million, or $1.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, CBOE Global Markets, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $192.2 million or $1.80 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.9% to $1.004 billion from $866.4 million last year.



CBOE Global Markets, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $159 Mln. vs. $165.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.49 vs. $1.54 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.76 -Revenue (Q4): $1.004 Bln vs. $866.4 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.