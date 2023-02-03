

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC announced recall of thousands of children's Robes made in China and sold exclusively on Amazon.com by various companies. The recalled robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children. Further, citing the same concerns, Paper Cape children's pajamas manufactured in Peru were also called back.



However, there were no reports of incidents or injuries related to any of the recalled products to date.



The recall of Children's Robes includes about 3,000 units imported by China's SGMWVB Brand sold online at www.amazon.com from January 2022 through June 2022 for between $14 and $17.



The recall involves 100 percent polyester robes, which had a sewn-in side seam belt, a hood, and two functional front pockets. The robes were sold in sizes 2T through 10 years in various colors and print patterns: blue, plaid, red rose, blue shark, green dinosaur, and white dinosaur.



Further, Norton, Ohio-based ChildLikeMe called back about 5,000 units of children's robes sold online at www.amazon.com from June 2021 through August 2022 for between $11 to $17.



ChildLikeMe recall involves children's 100 percent polyester plush fleece hooded robes with a sewn-in side seam belt and two functional front pockets. The robes were sold in sizes 5 through 12 years in the following colors: blue, pink with brown polka dots and white with dinosaurs.



In addition, China-based BTPEIHTD recalled about 2,000 units of children's robes sold in sizes 3T through 14 Years in various colors and print patterns: black, gray, rose, pink, white, dinosaur, blue and green. They were sold online at www.amazon.com from August 2020 through June 2022 for between $16 and $25.



China -based Betusline Official Apparel also recalled about 350 units of children's long-sleeved robes sold in various sizes. The robes have a strawberry print and a sewn-in side seam belt, two front pockets and a hood. They were sold at www.amazon.com from January 2022 through April 2022 for between $22 and $28.



Further, San Francisco, California-based Paper Cape recalled about 5,720 units of children's pajamas as they fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear.



The recall involves two styles of Paper Cape children's pajamas made of 100 percent Pima cotton two-piece, long-sleeved Classic Pajamas and Classic Footless Pajama Sleepers. They were sold online at www.papercape.com and at various children's boutiques nationwide from November 2018 through November 2022 for between $45 and $58.



The consumers of children's robes and pajamas are urged to immediately take the recalled robes away from children, and contact the respective companies for a full refund.



