

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) announced its Dispatchers and Facilities Maintenance Technicians have voted in favor of their new collective bargaining agreements. The company noted that, since October 2022, five of its union-represented workgroups have voted in favor of new collective bargaining agreements - the Appearance Technicians, Customer Service Employees, Flight Instructors, Facilities Maintenance Technicians, and Dispatch Employees.



The company's Dispatch Employees, represented by the Transport Workers Union Local 550, have voted in favor of their new contract. The agreement covers Southwest's more than 450 Flight Dispatchers, Assistant Dispatchers, Flight Superintendents, Dispatch Specialists, and Dispatch ATC Specialists and becomes amendable June 1, 2027.



Also, Facilities Maintenance Technicians, represented by Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association, have voted in favor of a new contract. The agreement becomes amendable November 16, 2027.



