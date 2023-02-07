

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - HICL Infrastructure Plc (HICL.L), an infrastructure investment company managed by InfraRed Capital Partners Ltd., Tuesday said it has formally ended the process to acquire a 55 percent interest in ADTiM SAS, a wholesale fibre network in France.



In May 2022, the company had secured conditional agreement to acquire the majority stake in ADTiM SAS.



However, certain conditions related to this transaction have not been fulfilled, and the company now said the acquisition will not complete.



HICL said it remains on track to complete its remaining commitment, the acquisition of Texas Nevada Transmission, before March 31. This investment will be funded by the company's 400 million pounds RCF. The 330 million pounds accordion remains available for the company's pipeline.



