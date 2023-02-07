

BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Fiserv Inc. (FISV) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $782 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $333 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Fiserv Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.22 billion or $1.91 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $4.63 billion from $4.26 billion last year.



Fiserv Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $782 Mln. vs. $333 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.23 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.90 -Revenue (Q4): $4.63 Bln vs. $4.26 Bln last year.



