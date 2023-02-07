

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Tech major Google, owned by Alphabet Inc., has unveiled a new chatbot tool called Bard.



The experimental conversational artificial intelligence or AI service is built on a large language model, powered by the company's Language Model for Dialogue Applications or LaMDA.



The company said the service is being opening up to certain testers ahead of making it more widely available to the public in the coming weeks.



In a blogpost, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said, 'Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world's knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of our large language models. It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses. Bard can be an outlet for creativity, and a launchpad for curiosity...'



Bard is said to be a rival for ChatGPT, which was released in late November publicly by AI research company OpenAI.



Software giant Microsoft in late January had announced a new multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment with the ChatGPT-maker to accelerate AI breakthroughs to ensure these benefits are broadly shared with the world.



