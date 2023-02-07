

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - H&R Block Inc. (HRB) announced Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$223.6 million, or -$1.45 per share. This compares with -$190.6 million, or -$1.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, H&R Block Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$1.37 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $166.4 million from $158.8 million last year.



H&R Block Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$223.6 Mln. vs. -$190.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$1.45 vs. -$1.10 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$1.48 -Revenue (Q2): $166.4 Mln vs. $158.8 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.70-$3.95 Full year revenue guidance: 3.535-$3.585 bln



