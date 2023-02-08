

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - South Korea had a current account surplus of $2.68 billion in December, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday - following the $0.22 billion shortfall in November.



The goods account saw a $0.48 billion deficit, down from the $4.43 billion surplus a year earlier.



The services account deficit increased to $1.39 billion, from $0.76 billion in December the year prior, owing to a decrease in the transport account surplus.



For all of 2022, the current account surplus was $29.83 billion, following the $85.23 billion surplus in 2021.



