

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CME Group, Inc. (CME) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $629.9 million, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $613.3 million, or $1.71 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, CME Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $689.1 million or $1.92 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $1.21 billion from $1.15 billion last year.



CME Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $629.9 Mln. vs. $613.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.75 vs. $1.71 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.88 -Revenue (Q4): $1.21 Bln vs. $1.15 Bln last year.



