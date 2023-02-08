

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's unemployment rate increased in the fourth quarter, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.



The jobless rate rose to 6.5 percent in the fourth quarter from 5.8 percent in the third quarter.



In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 6.1 percent.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 342,700 in the fourth quarter from 305,800 in the previous quarter.



The employment rate fell to 56.4 percent in the fourth quarter from 56.7 percent in the prior quarter.



During the year 2022, the unemployment rate dropped to 6.0 percent from 6.6 percent in 2021.



