

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving to the downside earlier in the session, stocks remain mostly lower in afternoon trading on Wednesday. With the weakness on the day, the major averages are partly offsetting the strong gains posted in the previous session.



Currently, the Nasdaq is down 152.72 points or 1.3 percent at 11,961.06, and the S&P 500 is down 30.81 points or 0.7 percent at 4,133.19. The narrower Dow is posting a relatively modest loss, edging down 68.37 points or 0.2 percent at 34,088.32.



The pullback on Wall Street comes as traders look to cash in on some of yesterday's gains, which came amid a positive reaction to comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.



Powell acknowledged recent indications of easing inflation but noted that the disinflationary process has a long way to go and cautioned further interest rate hikes could be needed.



The positive sentiment generated in reaction to Powell's comments has been partly offset by remarks by New York Fed President John Williams, who said interest rates may need to be kept at an elevated level for a 'few years' to bring down inflation.



'To me, the important thing is we need a sufficiently restrictive stance, we need to retain a sufficiently restrictive stance of policy, we're going to need to maintain that for a few years to make sure we get inflation to 2 percent, then eventually we'll get interest rates presumably back to more normal levels,' Williams said at The Wall Street Journal's CFO Network Summit in New York.



Overall trading activity remains somewhat subdued, however, with a relatively light economic calendar keeping some traders on the sidelines.



Reports on initial jobless claims and consumer sentiment are likely to attract attention in the coming days, with the consumer sentiment report including readings on inflation expectations.



Interest-rate sensitive utilities stocks have come under pressure over the course of the session, resulting in a 1.7 percent drop by the Dow Jones Utility Average.



Considerable weakness has also emerged among semiconductor stocks, as reflected by the 1.4 percent loss being posted by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.



Housing, telecom and natural gas stocks are also seeing notable weakness on the day, while oil service stocks are moving higher along with the price of crude oil.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index dipped by 0.3 percent, while South Korea's Kospi jumped by 1.3 percent.



The major European markets also finished the day mixed. While the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.3 percent and the German DAX Index climbed by 0.6 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have turned positive after moving to the downside earlier in the session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 3.1 basis points at 3.643 percent.



