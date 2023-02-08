

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $225.32 million, or $3.03 per share. This compares with $225.00 million, or $2.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, FleetCor Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $300.20 million or $4.04 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $883.61 million from $802.25 million last year.



FleetCor Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $225.32 Mln. vs. $225.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.03 vs. $2.74 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.93 -Revenue (Q4): $883.61 Mln vs. $802.25 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $875 - $890 Mln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.