

SINGAPORE (dpa-AFX) - Flex Ltd. (FLEX) announced that its subsidiary, Nextracker Inc., priced its upsized initial public offering of 26.60 million shares of its Class A common stock at an initial public offering price of $24.00 per share.



The common Stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol 'NXT' on February 9, 2023 and the offering is expected to close on February 13, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Nextracker has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.99 million shares of Common Stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



