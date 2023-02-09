

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE DLVHF.OB) reported that its fourth quarter total segment revenues increased to 2.53 billion euros from 2.10 billion euros, prior year. GMV increased by 9% to 11.4 billion euros in the fourth quarter 2022.



The company improved its adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin by 3 percentage points to a negative 0.3% in the quarter.



The company ended fiscal 2022 with a cash balance of 2.4 billion euros.



Looking ahead, the company confirmed its adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin, as well as free cash flow guidance for fiscal 2023. The company also remains committed to reaching free cash flow break-even during the second half of 2023.



Delivery Hero also confirmed its 2030 ambitions.



