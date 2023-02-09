WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled -$1.93 million, or -$0.04 per share. This compares with -$3.29 million, or -$0.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Pixelworks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.77 million or -$0.01 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $16.89 million from $16.59 million last year.
Pixelworks Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): -$1.93 Mln. vs. -$3.29 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.04 vs. -$0.06 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.02 -Revenue (Q4): $16.89 Mln vs. $16.59 Mln last year.
