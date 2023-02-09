

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$1.93 million, or -$0.04 per share. This compares with -$3.29 million, or -$0.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Pixelworks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.77 million or -$0.01 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $16.89 million from $16.59 million last year.



Pixelworks Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): -$1.93 Mln. vs. -$3.29 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.04 vs. -$0.06 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.02 -Revenue (Q4): $16.89 Mln vs. $16.59 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.