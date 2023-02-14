

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $177 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $174 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Leidos Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $252 million or $1.83 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $3.70 billion from $3.49 billion last year.



Leidos Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $177 Mln. vs. $174 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.28 vs. $1.23 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.61 -Revenue (Q4): $3.70 Bln vs. $3.49 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Diese Gold-Aktie müssen Sie sich ansehen! Macht es Sinn jetzt noch auf Gold zu setzen? Ein klares Ja! Am besten mit einem Wert, der noch richtig viel Potential verspricht. Börsenprofi Marcel Torney hat den neuen Gold-Aktien-Kracher für Sie analysiert.