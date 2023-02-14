

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $461 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $414 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Zoetis Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $539 million or $1.15 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $2.04 billion from $1.97 billion last year.



Zoetis Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $461 Mln. vs. $414 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.99 vs. $0.87 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.05 -Revenue (Q4): $2.04 Bln vs. $1.97 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Diese Gold-Aktie müssen Sie sich ansehen! Macht es Sinn jetzt noch auf Gold zu setzen? Ein klares Ja! Am besten mit einem Wert, der noch richtig viel Potential verspricht. Börsenprofi Marcel Torney hat den neuen Gold-Aktien-Kracher für Sie analysiert.