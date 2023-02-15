COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation EIB € 5bn CAB due 2028

Post-stabilisation notice

15thFebruary 2023

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

European Investment Bank (EIB)

EUR Climate awareness EARN due 2028

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13620) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: EIB Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: XS2587298204 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 5,000,000,000 Description: 2.75% senior, unsecured notes due 28 July 2028 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank

Morgan Stanley

NatWest

UniCredit Bank

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.