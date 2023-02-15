Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.02.2023
PR Newswire
15.02.2023 | 16:36
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BH Macro Limited - PDMR Dealings

BH Macro Limited - PDMR Dealings

PR Newswire

London, February 15

BH MACRO LIMITED (the "Company")

(an authorised closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a non-cellular company limited by shares under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

PDMR Dealings

The Company announces that the following persons discharging managerial responsibility (PDMRs) have been issued ordinary shares of no par value each in the capital of the Company ("Shares") denominated, as applicable, as Sterling shares (the "Sterling Shares") and/or US dollar shares (the "US Dollar Shares" and, together with the Sterling Shares, the "Shares"), pursuant to their participation in the Company's initial issue of Shares announced on 23 January 2023.

The Shares issued pursuant to the initial issue were admitted to the premium listing category of the official list of the FCA and to trading on the premium segment of the main market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange plc earlier today, 15 February 2023.

Details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Forms below.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameRichard Horlick
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBH Macro Limited
b)LEI549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentUS Dollar Shares of no par value each
Identification codeGG00BQBFY479
b)Nature of the transactionIssue of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
US$4.4779,805
d)Aggregated informationN/A - Single transaction
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)Date of the transaction13 February 2023
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameCaroline Chan
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBH Macro Limited
b)LEI549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentSterling Shares of no par value each
Identification codeGG00BQBFY362
b)Nature of the transactionIssue of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
431.5 pence11,587
d)Aggregated informationN/A - Single transaction
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)Date of the transaction13 February 2023
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameBronwyn Curtis
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBH Macro Limited
b)LEI549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentSterling Shares of no par value each
Identification codeGG00BQBFY362
b)Nature of the transactionIssue of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
431.5 pence23,174
d)Aggregated informationN/A - Single transaction
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)Date of the transaction13 February 2023
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJohn Le Poidevin
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBH Macro Limited
b)LEI549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentSterling Shares of no par value each
Identification codeGG00BQBFY362
b)Nature of the transactionIssue of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
431.5 pence20,800
d)Aggregated informationN/A - Single transaction
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)Date of the transaction13 February 2023
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameClaire Whittet
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBH Macro Limited
b)LEI549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentSterling Shares of no par value each
Identification codeGG00BQBFY362
b)Nature of the transactionIssue of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
431.5 pence8,111
d)Aggregated informationN/A - Single transaction
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)Date of the transaction13 February 2023
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange



Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0)1481 745001

