WKN: A14355 | ISIN: FI4000153309 | Ticker-Symbol: 4FR
Frankfurt
13.01.26 | 08:12
2,075 Euro
-3,94 % -0,085
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0902,19018:27
ACCESS Newswire
13.01.2026 17:26 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd: PDMR Dealing

TURKU, FINLAND / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Faron Pharmaceuticals (HEL:FARON)(LSE:FARN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies, announces today that Mr. Jurriaan Dekkers, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, sold 4,000 ordinary shares in Faron at price of £1.822 per share on 12 January 2026.

Further details are set out in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

PDMR

Holding prior to sale

Number of ordinary shares sold

Resultant interest in ordinary shares in the Company

Resultant percentage of voting rights in the Company

Jurriaan Dekkers

4,000

4,000

0

0.0%

For more information, please contact:

IR Partners, Finland
(Media)

Kare Laukkanen


+358 50 553 9535 / +44 7 469 766 223
kare.laukkanen@irpartners.fi

FINN Partners, US
(Media)
Alyssa Paldo

+1 847 791-8085
alyssa.paldo@finnpartners.com

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
(Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Sandy Jamieson, Jo Turner

+44 (0) 207 213 0880

Sisu Partners Oy
(Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North)
Juha Karttunen
Jukka Järvelä

+358 (0)40 555 4727
+358 (0)50 553 8990

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The Company's lead asset is bexmarilimab, a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody, with the potential to remove immunosuppression of cancers through reprogramming myeloid cell function. Bexmarilimab is being investigated in Phase I/II clinical trials as a potential therapy for patients with hematological cancers in combination with other standard treatments. Further information is available at www.faron.com.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a.

Name

Jurriaan Dekkers

2

Reason for notification

a.

Position/Status

Chief Financial Officer

b.

Initial notification/
Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

b.

LEI

7437009H31TO1DC0EB42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code

Ordinary Shares


ISIN: FI4000153309

b.

Nature of the transaction

Sale of Ordinary Shares

Price(s) per share (p)

Volume(s)

£1.822

4,000



d.

Aggregated information
Volume
Price




4,000
£1.822

e.

Date of the transaction

12/01/2026

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM

SOURCE: Faron Pharmaceuticals



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/faron-pharmaceuticals-ltd-pdmr-dealing-1126695

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
