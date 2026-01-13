Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd: PDMR Dealing

TURKU, FINLAND / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Faron Pharmaceuticals (HEL:FARON)(LSE:FARN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies, announces today that Mr. Jurriaan Dekkers, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, sold 4,000 ordinary shares in Faron at price of £1.822 per share on 12 January 2026.

Further details are set out in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

PDMR Holding prior to sale Number of ordinary shares sold Resultant interest in ordinary shares in the Company Resultant percentage of voting rights in the Company Jurriaan Dekkers 4,000 4,000 0 0.0%

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The Company's lead asset is bexmarilimab, a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody, with the potential to remove immunosuppression of cancers through reprogramming myeloid cell function. Bexmarilimab is being investigated in Phase I/II clinical trials as a potential therapy for patients with hematological cancers in combination with other standard treatments. Further information is available at www.faron.com.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a. Name Jurriaan Dekkers 2 Reason for notification a. Position/Status Chief Financial Officer b. Initial notification/

Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. b. LEI 7437009H31TO1DC0EB42

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification Code Ordinary Shares





ISIN: FI4000153309 b. Nature of the transaction Sale of Ordinary Shares Price(s) per share (p) Volume(s) £1.822 4,000



d. Aggregated information

Volume

Price





4,000

£1.822

e. Date of the transaction 12/01/2026 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM

