Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting

TURKU, FI / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd (HEL:FARON)(LSE:FARN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies, announces that the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the Company took place today, 2 March 2026 in Turku, Finland. The EGM approved the proposal of the Board of Directors ("Board") as set out in the notice to the EGM published on 9 February 2026.

Decisions of the EGM

Authorising the Board to resolve on the rights offering

The Board was authorized by the EGM to resolve on the issuance of a maximum of 80,000,000 new shares in a rights offering as follows:

The new shares to be issued based on the authorisation will be offered to the Company's shareholders for subscription pursuant to their pre-emptive subscription rights in the same proportion as they already hold shares in the Company. Shares that remain unsubscribed at the end of the subscription period of the rights offering on the basis of shareholders' pre-emptive subscription rights may be offered on a secondary basis for subscription to other shareholders or third parties. The Board is authorised to decide to whom such shares that remain unsubscribed, if any, are offered to. In the event that shares are to be issued to potential subscription guarantors in a secondary offering, the Company is authorised to issue the shares to itself first without consideration to enable delivery versus payment in respect of such subscription guarantors (without the authorisation being exercised twice in respect of such shares). The Board is authorised to resolve on all other terms and conditions of the rights offering, including the subscription and payment period and the grounds for determining the subscription price.

The authorisation is valid until 30 June 2026 and does not revoke the authorisation granted to the Board by the Annual General Meeting on 21 March 2025 to resolve on issuances of shares, option rights or other special rights entitling to shares.

Minutes of the EGM

The minutes of the EGM will be available on the Company's website on 16 March 2026 at the latest.

About bexmarilimab

Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly owned, investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome resistance to existing treatments by targeting Clever-1, a receptor on immunosuppressive macrophages and malignant blasts. By inhibiting Clever-1, bexmarilimab reprograms the tumor microenvironment to ignite a potent anti-tumor immune response.

About BEXMAB

The BEXMAB study is an open-label Phase I/II clinical trial investigating bexmarilimab in combination with standard of care (SoC) in the aggressive hematological malignancies of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). The primary objective is to determine the safety and tolerability of bexmarilimab in combination with SoC (azacitidine) treatment.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Faron Pharmaceuticals (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on creating innovative cancer treatments that leverage the patient's own immune system. The Company's lead asset bexmarilimab is currently being investigated in Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential therapy for patients with hematological cancers in combination with other standard treatments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of Faron Pharmaceuticals. In addition, even if the actual results or development of Faron Pharmaceuticals are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments of Faron Pharmaceuticals may not be sustained in the future. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "could," "should," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "aims," "targets," or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the current expectations of Faron Pharmaceuticals as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular, the expectations of Faron Pharmaceuticals could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties and delays involved in the development of product candidates, unexpected clinical trial results, unexpected regulatory actions or delays, competition in general, currency fluctuations, inflation, changes in tariff policies, political or macroeconomic developments, and the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection. Success in preclinical studies or earlier clinical trials may not be indicative of results in future clinical trials. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements made in this press release will in fact be realized. Faron Pharmaceuticals is providing this information as of the date of this press release and disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

THE NEW SHARES ISSUED IN THE RIGHTS OFFERING WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "SECURITIES ACT"), OR UNDER THE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY STATE OR OTHER JURISDICTION OF THE UNITED STATES, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD OR TRANSFERRED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES EXCEPT PURSUANT TO AN EXEMPTION FROM, OR IN A TRANSACTION NOT SUBJECT TO, THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE SECURITIES ACT AND IN COMPLIANCE WITH ANY APPLICABLE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY STATE OR OTHER JURISDICTION OF THE UNITED STATES.

