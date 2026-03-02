Anzeige
Montag, 02.03.2026
WKN: A14355 | ISIN: FI4000153309
Faron Pharmaceuticals: Faron and City of Hope in Process of Developing a Phase II Investigator-Initiated Trial of Bexmarilimab in Relapsed/Refractory MDS

Building on the clinical results of the BEXMAB trial, the IIT aims to evaluate bexmarilimab with an oral HMA backbone to further strengthen evidence of its efficacy in research participants with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR MDS)

TURKU, FI / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (HEL:FARON)(LSE:FARN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies for cancer, today announces that investigators at City of Hope, one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, are in the process of developing a Phase II investigator-initiated clinical trial (IIT) in collaboration with Faron to evaluate bexmarilimab in participants with relapsed or refractory myelodysplastic syndrome (r/r MDS).

The proposed open-label IIT is being designed by hematology investigators at City of Hope who are participating in Faron's ongoing Phase I/II BEXMAB trial. Based on their clinical experience with bexmarilimab in r/r MDS, the investigators are exploring a potential Phase II trial to evaluate bexmarilimab, Faron's macrophage-targeting anti-Clever-1 antibody, in combination with the oral hypomethylating agent (HMA) decitabine/cedazuridine.

The primary objective of the IIT would be to further explore the clinical and immunologic effects of combining bexmarilimab with an oral HMA further strengthening the data set of bexmarilimab in last line HR MDS. Initiation of the IIT remains subject to completion of protocol development, which is currently in progress, as well as applicable regulatory and ethics approvals. Enrollment of the first participant is expected in the second half of 2026.

"Patients with r/r MDS face extremely limited treatment options," said Dr. Brian Ball, Assistant Professor, Division of Leukemia, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation at City of Hope, and the proposed IIT's principal investigator. "Based on prior clinical observations with bexmarilimab in combination with azacitidine, we believe further investigation in this setting is warranted. We are currently working through the study design and institutional processes required to potentially move this forward."

The scientific rationale for the proposed IIT is based on bexmarilimab's ability to target the Clever-1 receptor expressed on immunosuppressive M2 macrophages and leukemic blasts. In the Phase I/II BEXMAB trial evaluating bexmarilimab in combination with azacitidine, encouraging response rates and overall survival were observed in participants with r/r MDS. The potential use of an oral HMA backbone may offer a more convenient treatment approach, pending further clinical evaluation.

"This potential collaboration with City of Hope reflects continued external investigator interest in bexmarilimab," said Dr. Petri Bono, Chief Medical Officer of Faron. "Data generated from an independent investigator-initiated trial, could provide additional clinical and biological insights into bexmarilimab's activity in r/r MDS."

"We are very pleased and supportive of this initiative from the investigators of City of Hope. There is a profound need for new treatment options in r/r MDS and we continuously receive inquiries from patients and care givers to access bexmarilimab after failure to frontline treatment in HR MDS. Hopefully, this study will be able alleviate some of the pressing need for new options in r/r MDS," continued Dr. Juho Jalkanen CEO of Faron .

About bexmarilimab

Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly owned, investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome resistance to existing treatments by targeting Clever-1, a receptor on immunosuppressive macrophages and malignant blasts. By inhibiting Clever-1, bexmarilimab reprograms the tumor microenvironment to ignite a potent anti-tumor immune response.

About BEXMAB

The BEXMAB study is an open-label Phase I/II clinical trial investigating bexmarilimab in combination with standard of care (SoC) in the aggressive hematological malignancies of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). The primary objective is to determine the safety and tolerability of bexmarilimab in combination with SoC (azacitidine) treatment.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Faron Pharmaceuticals (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on creating innovative cancer treatments that leverage the patient's own immune system. The Company's lead asset bexmarilimab is currently being investigated in Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential therapy for patients with hematological cancers in combination with other standard treatments.

For more information, please contact:

IR Partners, Finland
(Media)

Kare Laukkanen


+358 50 553 9535 / +44 7 469 766 223
kare.laukkanen@irpartners.fi

FINN Partners, US
(Media)
Alyssa Paldo

+1 847 791-8085
alyssa.paldo@finnpartners.com

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
(Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Sandy Jamieson, Jo Turner

+44 (0) 207 213 0880

Sisu Partners Oy
(Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North)
Juha Karttunen
Jukka Järvelä

+358 (0)40 555 4727
+358 (0)50 553 8990

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of Faron Pharmaceuticals. In addition, even if the actual results or development of Faron Pharmaceuticals are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments of Faron Pharmaceuticals may not be sustained in the future. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "could," "should," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "aims," "targets," or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the current expectations of Faron Pharmaceuticals as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular, the expectations of Faron Pharmaceuticals could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties and delays involved in the development of product candidates, unexpected clinical trial results, unexpected regulatory actions or delays, competition in general, currency fluctuations, inflation, changes in tariff policies, political or macroeconomic developments, and the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection. Success in preclinical studies or earlier clinical trials may not be indicative of results in future clinical trials. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements made in this press release will in fact be realized. Faron Pharmaceuticals is providing this information as of the date of this press release and disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE: Faron Pharmaceuticals



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/faron-and-city-of-hope-in-process-of-developing-a-phase-ii-investigator-initiated-tri-1142633

