

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australian telecom giant Telstra Corp. Ltd. (TLSYY.PK, TLS.AX, TLS) reported that its profit attributable to equity holders of Telstra Entity for the half-year ended 31 December 2022 rose to A$865 million or 7.5 cents per share from A$698 million or 5.9 cents per share in the prior year.



Total income, excluding finance income, increased by 6.4 percent year-over-year to A$11.58 billion due to higher mobile services and hardware income, the inclusion of Digicel Pacific income following acquisition, and income growth from C&SB off-net fixed, Enterprise Network Applications and Services, Telstra InfraCo Fixed and Amplitel. Income growth was partly offset by declines across fixed products including C&SB on-net fixed, Enterprise Data and Connectivity and Active Wholesale.



Telstra Group said it will pay an interim dividend of 8.5 cents per share representing a 6.3 percent increase on the prior corresponding period, and in line with the final dividend for the second half of last financial year. Shares will trade excluding entitlement to the interim dividend from 1 March 2023 with payment to be made on 31 March 2023.



Looking ahead for fiscal year 2023, the company still projects underlying EBITDA to be in the range of A$7.8 billion to A$8.0 billion and total income of A$23.0 billion to A$25.0 billion.



