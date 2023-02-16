Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Vor neuer Rekordfahrt? Letzte Woche an einem Tag fast verdoppelt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.02.2023 | 18:12
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Skyservice Business Aviation Inc. - Mississauga, ON: Skyservice Expands to Vancouver, British Columbia

Skyservice Expands to Vancouver, British Columbia

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2023

Providing Full Business Aviation Service at Canada's Second-Busiest Airport

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Skyservice Business Aviation ("Skyservice" or "the Company"), a North American leader in business aviation, is expanding its full-service business aviation operations to Vancouver International Airport ("YVR"), Canada.

Skyservice Vancouver will offer fixed-based operations (FBO), maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), charter, aircraft management, and aircraft sales and acquisition services. This property is the eleventh full-service private jet center for Skyservice. The company has two additional locations specifically designated for avionics, aircraft upgrades and heavy maintenance in Muskoka, Ontario, and the newly acquired 80,000 square-foot hangar at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport.

"We are thrilled to add Vancouver to our growing network of award-winning business aviation jet centers in Canada and the U.S. Pacific Northwest," commented Benjamin Murray, President and CEO, Skyservice. "Increasingly, business aviation clients are looking for providers who deliver full aircraft support, from aircraft consultation and management to maintenance and full ground and fuel support with impeccable fixed-base operation facilities. We are proud to now offer this level of service in Vancouver."

The company has agreed to a long-term lease with World Fuel Services at Canada's second-busiest airport with plans to modernize the existing property and further invest in the buildout of the location's business aviation service capacity.

Skyservice is committed to providing high quality business aviation service and support across North America. In February, the company will open in Napa, California and begin work on a new private jet hangar in Seattle to replace its Boeing Field site. This past year, Skyservice also finished construction of a new FBO facility in Redmond, Oregon, and added hangar capacity in Bend, Oregon, to accommodate the region's expanding business aviation traffic.

About Skyservice

Skyservice is a North American leader in business aviation dedicated to innovation, responsible operations, safety, and service excellence. Celebrating its 36th successful year, Skyservice is at the forefront of the business aviation industry with best-in-class facilities across North America. Our skilled maintenance teams, outstanding fixed base operation facilities, first-class aircraft management, charter services, aircraft sales and acquisition provide our customers with an experience that is truly above and beyond. To learn more, visit http://www.skyservice.com/.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skyservice-expands-to-vancouver-british-columbia-301749115.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.