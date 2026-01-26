Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Supreme Critical Metals Inc., (CSE: CRIT) (FSE: VR6) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) ("Supreme" or the "Company") has significantly expanded the size of the Silver Vista Project ("Silver Vista"), increasing the area by 2,197 ha (52% increase) to a total of 6,444 ha (64.4 square kms). The Company has an option to earn 100% interest in the Silver Vista property, and the new claims were staked (*1) by a representative for the Company.

The original Silver Vista property (circa 2012) at one time covered over 720 square kms. This recent acquisition follows a review of an extensive regional database assembled by the company, comprising more than 8,000 soil and 700 stream sediment samples, and an airborne magnetic geophysical survey. The new claims were staked to strategically cover the most favourable target areas with similar geochemical signature to the MR Zone silver-copper mineralization, hosted in fossiliferous sandstones of the Smithers Formation.

"Significantly expanding our property over geological targets similar to the "MR Zone" silver-copper mineralization strengthens our focus for discovery of additional stratiform, sediment-hosted, stacked silver-copper horizons with bulk-tonnage potential," stated Glen Watson, CEO, of Supreme Critical Metals Inc. "Plans for a summer program on the newly staked targets is in progress and will commence when weather allows. The combination of silver and copper as principal metals is favorable, given the record current prices for both silver and copper."

Key highlights:

SILVER VISTA 2 TARGET - Based on regional stream sediment sampling and follow-up soil sampling by previous companies, the "Silver Vista 2" target was a priority selection based on a anomalous multi-element signature (Ag-Cu-Pb-Zn-As, +/- Au) similar in magnitude to the MR Zone target. Identified initially by limited soil samples (Source: B.C. Assessment Report #35060). Silver (Ag) is the most prominent anomalous metal, with peak values of 2.8 parts per million silver ("ppm Ag"). While gold-in-soil values are rare at the MR Zone target, one sample over the Silver Vista 2 target returned 23.4 parts per billion gold ("ppb Au). Based on the provincial MapPlace website the Silver Vista 2 is interpreted to be underlain by Smithers Formation sediments.

These soil/stream sediment results are derived from historic work disclosed in Assessment Report #35060. The Company's QP has not verified the underlying sampling, analytical methods, or QA/QC, and the results should not be relied upon until confirmed by the Company.

FAR WEST TARGET - The Far West target was also identified based on soil sampling by previous operators with anomalous values for copper and silver indicated and interpreted as underlain by Smithers Formation sediments.

The historic stream sediment results are based on third-party data that have not been independently verified by the Company's Qualified Person and are considered historical in nature.

IMPROVED LOGISTICS - In 2012 the Silver Vista 2 and Far West targets were remote, with activities requiring helicopter access. Since 2012 extensive logging has occurred, and continues on the newly acquired claims, and logging roads now are within three kilometres of the Silver Vista 2 target, and cross cuts and transverses the Far West target.

NORTH FLANK - SILVER VISTA "MR TARGET" - In addition to the two new targets recently staked, additional claims were acquired along the northern boundary, north of the "MR Zone."





Supreme Critical Metals Inc. Silver Vista Property Tenure Map - January 2026

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12052/281676_9f3d0d40c4c1bb8c_002full.jpg

Territory Acknowledgement

Supreme recognizes that the Silver Vista Property lies within the traditional and unceded territory of the Lake Babine Nation. We honour the Lake Babine people's enduring connection to this land, and we commit to carrying out our exploration activities with respect, integrity, and a spirit of partnership, guided by respect for Indigenous rights, cultures, and heritage.

(*1) Under the new mineral staking process in British Columbia, tenures are reserved via the on-line system and then enter a period of consultation with local first nations.

About Silver Vista Silver-Copper Property

The Silver Vista Silver-Copper Property is a 6,444-hectare, road-accessible, year-round exploration project located near Smithers, British Columbia. The property hosts stratiform, sediment-hosted, stacked copper-silver horizons with bulk-tonnage potential. Historic (2021) drilling has returned broad mineralized zones, including 46 metres averaging 48 g/t silver and 0.62% copper (1), with higher-grade intervals, and multiple untested targets remain across a district-scale mineralized system.

The historical drilling results referenced above are taken from prior operators' work and pre-date the Company's involvement with the property. A Qualified Person has not verified this data, and Supreme is not treating the historical results as current mineral resources or reserves. These results should not be relied upon and are referenced for illustrative purposes only. Additional work, including drilling and assay verification, will be required to confirm and validate the historical information.

Source: Norseman Silver Inc., Press Release, December 6th, 2021.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Helgi Sigurgeirson, P.Geo, a certified independent professional geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

Supreme Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: CRIT) (FSE: VR6) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) is a publicly traded, diversified exploration company advancing a portfolio of high-potential silver, copper, uranium, and gold properties across North America. The Company follows a disciplined, data-driven acquisition strategy focused on mining-friendly jurisdictions with established infrastructure, predictable permitting, and supportive regulatory frameworks.

Additional information about Supreme Critical Metals is available on the Company's website at www.supremecriticalmetals.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Such forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipate", "proposed", "estimates", "would", "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "will", and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contain these identifying words.

More particularly and without limitation, the forward-looking information in this news release includes expectations regarding the Company's business plans and operations. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions that have been used to develop such information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the Company's current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs based on information currently available to the Company.

Whether actual results, performance, or achievements will conform to Supreme's expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from Supreme's expectations. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

