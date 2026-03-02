Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Supreme Critical Metals Inc., (CSE: CRIT) (FSE: VR6) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) ("Supreme" or the "Company") announces that on February 24, 2026, the Company signed a Letter of Intent ( the "LOI") to acquire an option to earn a 100% interest in the Gator Property (the "Property" or "Gator"), located in Pershing and Lander Counties, approximately 35 miles south-southwest of the town of Battle Mountain, Nevada (the "Transaction").

The Gator Property is made up of 160 mining claims that cover 3,306 acres (or 13.4 square kilometres) and located on US federal land under administration of the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM"). The property has excellent year around access via all-weather county roads.

Prior work includes detailed geologic mapping, rock chip sampling, low-altitude UAV magnetics, structural interpretation, target generation, and 650 meters of RC drilling. The project also benefits from data generated by a recent Department of Energy funded evaluation that included mapping, aeromagnetics, gravity and magnetotellurics.

The exploration target at Gator is interpreted to be a covered distal-disseminated style epithermal Au-Ag mineral system. The data collected to date indicates that the Property's geologic environment is comparable to the surface expressions that overlay, and are proximal to, past producing mines in the area such as McCoy-Cove and Lone Tree, which are located approximately 12 and 37 miles away, respectively.

The project has an existing Notice of Intent permit with the BLM, modification of which will allow for additional drill testing.

"The geology, geochemistry and geophysics at Gator, in addition to its proximity to an important regional-scale structure, combine to create an interesting exploration target," said Ian Foreman, P.Geo., VP, Exploration of Supreme Critical Metals, "we are keen to get compilation and confirmation work going as soon as possible."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Helgi Sigurgeirson, P.Geo., a consultant to the Company and a certified independent professional geoscientist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

The historical information referenced above are taken from prior operators' work and pre-date the Company's involvement with the Property. The Company's Qualified Person has not verified this data, and Supreme is not treating the historical results as current. These results should not be relied upon and are referenced for illustrative purposes only. Additional work, including assay verification and drilling, will be required to confirm and validate the historical information.

Option Terms

Under the terms of the LOI, Supreme has the right to earn up to a 100% interest in the Gator Property in two stages over a five (5) year period through the issuance of 10,000,000 common shares in the Company and the completion of specific work commitments, as follows:

Timeline Share Issuance Work Commitment / Milestone Signing 1,000,000 Company issued 1,000,000 common shares at a deemed

price of $0.105 per share to the optionor. 1st Anniversary 1,000,000 Geophysics program & 1:2500 mapping of GSX block 2nd Anniversary 1,500,000 Minimum 2,000 meters of drilling 3rd Anniversary 1,500,000 8,000 meters cumulative drilling (75% Earn-in) 4th Anniversary 2,000,000 16,000 meters cumulative drilling 5th Anniversary 3,000,000 Delivery of a minimum 2 Moz Au NI 43-101 M&I Resource



The Property is subject to an existing 5% Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalty under an agreement between Castelton Park LLC and a third party.

Changes to the Board of Directors

The Company also announces the appointment of Christopher Gulka to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

The Company announces that Mr. Gerald Tritt has resigned from its Board of Directors. The Company extends its sincere appreciation to Mr. Tritt for his dedicated service and valuable contributions during his tenure and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors.

About Christopher Gulka, CPA, CA, CFA

Christopher Gulka, CPA, CA, CFA is the current Chief Financial Officer of the Company and has been overseeing the budgeting, internal controls, financial reporting, compliance, and transaction execution for the Company for the past year.

Mr. Gulka has over 30 years of experience in the capital and public markets. Mr. Gulka has been a director and CFO of many public companies over the years in many sectors, including mining, oil & gas, cannabis, and other industries. He founded Working Capital Corporation in 1999, a corporate finance firm specializing in the areas of corporate finance, valuations, due diligence and management consulting. Formerly, Mr. Gulka was employed as a Financial/Securities Analyst at the Alberta Securities Commission, and staff accountant at Ernst & Young. Mr. Gulka holds a Bachelor of Commerce with Distinction from the University of Alberta (1990) and the professional designations of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA).

About Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

Supreme Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: CRIT) (FSE: VR6) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) is a publicly traded, diversified exploration company advancing a portfolio of high-potential gold, silver, and copper properties. The Company has focused on British Columbia and Nevada; both being mining-friendly jurisdictions that have a established infrastructure, predictable permitting, and supportive regulatory frameworks.

Additional information about Supreme Critical Metals is available on the Company's website at www.supremecriticalmetals.com.

