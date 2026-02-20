Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2026) - Supreme Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: CRIT) (FSE: VR6) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) ("Supreme" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Glen R. Watson to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

The Company also announces the resignation of George Tsafalas from its Board of Directors and sincerely thanks Mr. Tsafalas for his dedicated service and valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure.

About Glen R. Watson

Glen R. Watson is a capital-markets and corporate-development executive with 30+ years of experience across the mining and energy sectors. He is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of Supreme Critical Metals Inc., where he leads the Company's corporate strategy, capital-markets initiatives, and overall growth execution. He brings senior leadership experience from multiple public companies, where he has overseen corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, business development, and market-expansion initiatives. Glen's background also spans investor relations, project finance, and capital-markets outreach, contributing to successful equity financings, strategic partnerships, and early-stage operational ramp-ups.

Previously, Glen served as President, CEO, and Director at junior exploration companies, leading corporate strategy and investor engagement. He brings deep expertise in junior-exploration dynamics, Canadian capital-markets practice, and regulatory compliance, along with strong relationships across institutional and retail investors. Known for disciplined governance and pragmatic execution, he is focused on advancing exploration programs and delivering shareholder value.

Stock Options

The Company also announces that it has granted a total of 1,575,000 options pursuant to its incentive stock option plan ("Plan") to certain directors, officers, management, and consultants. Each option entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 per share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant, subject to the terms and conditions of the Plan and applicable regulatory requirements.

About Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

Supreme Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: CRIT) (FSE: VR6) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) is a publicly traded, diversified exploration company advancing a portfolio of high-potential gold, silver, and copper properties. The Company has focused on British Columbia and Nevada, both being mining-friendly jurisdictions that have an established infrastructure, predictable permitting, and supportive regulatory frameworks.

Additional information about Supreme Critical Metals is available on the Company's website at www.supremecriticalmetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

"Glen R. Watson"

Glen R. Watson

President & CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration and development plans, future exploration programs, business objectives, strategic plans, and expectations regarding the Company's operations, financial condition, and growth opportunities.

Forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "potential", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to successfully execute its exploration and development plans, access capital markets, and operate in a stable regulatory, economic, and business environment. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, operational and technical risks, fluctuations in commodity prices, availability of financing, general economic, market, and business conditions, regulatory and environmental risks, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings.

Although the Company believes that the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information currently available, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. Forward-looking information contained in this news release speaks only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

