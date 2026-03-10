Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - Supreme Critical Metals Inc., (CSE: CRIT) (FSE: VR6) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) ("Supreme" or the "Company") announces that veteran mining geologist and former investment banking director at Scotiabank Mining & Metals Peter Baxter has joined the Company as Senior Technical Advisor.

"Peter's deep technical background and extensive capital markets experience, including 15 years with Scotiabank's Mining & Metals investment banking group, make him uniquely positioned to support Supreme as we advance our portfolio of gold, silver and copper projects," said Glen R. Watson, President and CEO of Supreme Critical Metals. "His rare combination of hands-on exploration leadership and global transaction experience evaluating mining projects and opportunities will be extremely valuable to the Company as we continue to grow and advance our portfolio."

About Peter Baxter

Mr. Baxter brings over 40 years of international experience in mineral exploration, project evaluation, and mining finance to Supreme. His exploration career focused primarily on the Americas, including 12 years in Nevada with companies such as Chevron Minerals, Santa Fe Pacific Mining, and Noranda, followed by 14 years with Bema Gold Corporation where he held senior exploration leadership roles in Venezuela, Argentina, and Chile.

Following more than three decades in technical and operational exploration roles, Mr. Baxter joined Scotiabank's Metals and Mining Investment Banking group, where he served for 15 years as Senior Geologist and Director, providing geological and technical input and due diligence on global mining sector mergers and acquisitions as well as capital markets transactions, supporting the bank's investment banking teams in Vancouver, Toronto, and London.

Mr. Baxter commented: "I am pleased to join Supreme Critical Metals, and I look forward to working with the team to help advance the Company's growing portfolio of exploration properties. I particularly look forward to bringing my expertise in Nevada geology to the Company to assist with the exploration of Gator and Jericho."

About Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

Supreme Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: CRIT) (FSE: VR6) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) is a publicly traded, diversified exploration company advancing a portfolio of high-potential gold, silver, and copper properties. The Company has focused on British Columbia and Nevada; both being mining-friendly jurisdictions that have an established infrastructure, predictable permitting, and supportive regulatory frameworks.

Additional information about Supreme Critical Metals is available on the Company's website at www.supremecriticalmetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

"Glen R. Watson"

Glen R. Watson

President & CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the completion and timing of the offering, the receipt of regulatory and Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") approvals, the intended use of proceeds, the Company's exploration and development plans, future exploration programs, business objectives, strategic plans, and expectations regarding the Company's operations, financial condition, and growth opportunities.

Forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "potential", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to complete the offering on the terms anticipated or at all, obtain required regulatory approvals, access capital markets, successfully execute its exploration and development plans, and operate in a stable regulatory, economic, and business environment. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks related to the completion of the offering and receipt of regulatory approvals, risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, operational and technical risks, fluctuations in commodity prices, availability of financing, general economic, market, and business conditions, regulatory and environmental risks, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings.

Although the Company believes that the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information currently available, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information, as there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information contained in this news release speaks only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/287844

Source: Supreme Critical Metals Inc.