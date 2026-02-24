Initial results confirm historic sampling from the property.

Results range up to 3.5 g/t gold and 450 g/t silver from chip and grab samples.

Planning is underway for 2026 field program.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Supreme Critical Metals Inc., (CSE: CRIT) (FSE: VR6) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) ("Supreme" or the "Company") announces that the first samples collected from its Jericho Property ("Jericho") (formerly the Gold Springs 1 Property) have successfully confirmed the tenor of the historic sampling on the property.

The Jericho Property is located in Lincoln County, eastern Nevada approximately 40 km northeast of Pioche. This news release represents the first public disclosure of analytical results collected by the Company from the Jericho Property.

Mineralization within the Jericho Property is interpreted to represent a low sulfidation epithermal system as the gold and silver mineralization in the property area consists of structurally controlled quartz veins, breccias, and stockwork veins. The mineralization is primarily hosted in andesites that occur about the margins of a collapsed caldera. Host rocks adjacent to the veins and stockwork veins are variably silicified, propylitized and argillized.

Supreme's initial sampling program was limited to the historic workings that are located on the Tempa and President's veins. The Tempa Vein and the President's Vein, located approximately 500 metres to the east, have been traced at surface for an excess of one kilometer and 400 metres respectively, with reported widths between 1 and 10 metres.

Sampling Program

A total of thirteen (13) rock samples, consisting of chip, grab, and float samples, were collected from exposed vein material and historic workings along the Tempa and President's vein structures within the Jericho Property claim block. Sample locations were recorded using handheld GPS units (NAD83, UTM Zone 11N) with an estimated positional accuracy of ±5 metres.

Chip samples ranged from 50 cm to 1.2 metres in length and were collected perpendicular to vein orientation where possible to better represent true vein width. Grab and float samples were collected from mineralized outcrop and subcrop material proximal to historic workings. All samples were collected from surface exposures only. The Company has not conducted any drilling on the property to date.

Results ranged from trace to 3.5 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and trace to 450 g/t silver.

Sample ID Easting Northing Target Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Sample type GS2501 756849 4204388 Tempa Vein 1.17 450.0 Float GS2502 756849 4204388 Tempa Vein 0.27 50.0 Float GS2503 756850 4204388 Tempa Vein 0.83 247.0 50 cm Chip GS2504 756852 4204387 Tempa Vein 0.25 121.0 Grab GS2506 756853 4204388 Tempa Vein 0.17 63.0 Float GS2517 757361 4204305 President's Vein 3.50 57.0 60 cm Chip GS2518 757360 4204304 President's Vein 0.76 41.0 1.2 M Chip GS2519 757363 4204302 President's Vein 0.06 11.0 Grab

The last recorded work completed on Jericho, that is available to the Company, dates back to 2005. The history of exploration and small-scale mining dates back to 1896 and the property has not had any modern drilling. The property was purchased in 2010 by Fronteer Gold Inc., which was subsequently acquired by Newmont Mining for $2.3 billion in 2011. It is unclear if any work was performed on the property before it was dropped and ultimately staked by Nevada Select Royalties.

"These results were an important first step for the Company as we were able to confirm, and in some cases improve on, the historic results," stated Ian Foreman, P.Geo., VP, Exploration, "we are now actively planning our first full work program at Jericho, which will be designed to include an extensive sampling program."

Grab and float samples are selective in nature and may not represent average grades across the property. Reported grades should not be considered representative of mineralization on the property as a whole.

Reported historical gold grades range from less than detectable to greater than 52.8 g/t Au (1.5 ounces per ton), and silver grades range from less than detectable to greater than 1,255 g/t Ag (36.6 ounces per ton). Historic sampling results referenced herein are derived from internal reports prepared by Vance Spalding (Nevada Eagle, 2010).

Analytical Methods and Laboratory Information

All samples were delivered by Company personnel to ALS Global ("ALS") prep-lab in Reno, Nevada, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory that is independent of the Company.

Gold analyses were completed using fire assay with atomic absorption finish (method Au-AA23) on a 30-gram aliquot. Samples returning over-limit gold values were reanalyzed using fire assay with gravimetric finish. Silver and multi-element analyses were completed using four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish (method ME-ICP61).

ALS inserts certified standards, blanks, and duplicates in accordance with its accredited internal quality control procedures. The laboratory has no relationship with the Company.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Helgi Sigurgeirson, P.Geo, a consultant to the Company and a certified independent professional geoscientist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

The historical sample results referenced above are taken from prior operators' work and pre-date the Company's involvement with the property. A Qualified Person has not verified this data and Supreme is not treating the historical results as current or any indication of the potential to develop a mineral resource. These results should not be relied upon and are referenced for illustrative purposes only. Additional work, including surface sampling, drilling and assay verification, will be required to confirm and validate the historical information.

QA/QC Disclosure

The Company implemented industry-standard quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) procedures during sampling. Samples were placed in sealed and labeled sample bags and maintained under documented chain-of-custody protocols until delivery to the laboratory.

The QA/QC program included the insertion of certified reference materials (standards) and blank samples into the sample stream at a rate of approximately one control sample per 20 samples. Due to the limited reconnaissance nature of the program, field duplicates were not collected. The Qualified Person has reviewed the QA/QC results and considers the analytical results reliable for reporting purposes.

