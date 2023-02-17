

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. import and export prices, the Leading Indicators for January, and the Quarterly Services Survey for the fourth quarter might get special attention on Friday.



In the initial pre-market hours, the US. The Futures Index suggests that Wall Street might open lower.



Asian shares finished in negative territory, while European shares are trading down.



As of 7.10 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 152.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 25.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 99.75 points.



The U.S. major averages were down at the closing on Thursday. The Dow slumped 431.20 points or 1.3 percent to 33,696.85, the Nasdaq plunged 214.76 points or 1.8 percent to 11,855.83 and the S&P 500 tumbled 57.19 points or 1.4 percent at 4,090.41.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Import and Export Prices for January will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a negative 0.1 percent, while it grew 0.4 percent in the prior month.



The E-Commerce Retail Sales for the fourth quarter will be released at 10.00 am ET. In the prior quarter, retail sales were up 3.0 percent.



The Leading Indicators for January will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.3 percent, while it was down 0.8 percent in December.



The Quarterly Services Survey for the fourth quarter is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. In the prior quarter, the selected services revenue was up 2.2 percent.



The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be revealed at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 1,011 and the U.S. rig count was 761.



Asian stocks finished lower on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.77 percent to 3,224.02. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.28 percent to 20,719.81.



Japanese shares ended notably lower. The Nikkei average slipped 0.66 percent to 27,513.13 while the broader Topix index closed 0.46 percent lower at 1,991.93.



Australian stocks closed lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.86 percent to 7,346.80. The broader All Ordinaries index ended 0.90 percent lower at 7,552.20.



European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is down 55.86 points or 0.76 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 152.85 points or 0.98 percent. FTSE 100 of England is sliding 24.04 points or 0.30 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 4.89 points or 0.04 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 1.00 percent.



