

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced recalls of thousands of children's nightgowns and pajamas citing burn risks.



Lehi, Utah-based Betsy & Lace LLC is recalling about 90,550 units of children's nightgowns, and Dothan, Alabama -based Oaks Apparel Co. LLC about 320 units of nightgowns. Further, New York-based Hatley USA is recalling about 7,640 children's pajamas over burn risks, and about 300 headbands due to violation of federal lead content ban.



The recalled children's nightgowns and pajamas, all manufactured in China, fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children. However, the companies have not received any reports of incidents or injuries related to the recalled products to date.



The Betsy & Lace recall involves children's 100 percent polyester short-sleeve nightgowns with lace trim collar. The nightgowns in various sizes and colors were sold online exclusively at www.betsyandlace.com from March 2018 through September 2022 for between $16 and $22.



Further, Hatley USA recall involves children's 100 percent polyester fleece zip-up pajamas with a hood, two functional front pockets and ribbed wrist and ankle cuffs. They are various sizes and colors. The Opalescent Angel Wings Headbands in pink with two silver angel's wings were sold in one size. They were sold at Hatley Boutique, Out West Trading Co, and resort area gift shops nationwide from January 2019 through September 2022 for between $9 and $46.



Oaks Apparel recall involves children's 95 percent cotton and 5 percent spandex nightgowns advertised as 'Loungewear Gowns', with elastic cinched wrists, a cinched chest via a red robe trim and a red trimmed neckline. They were sold at Oaks Apparel and children's boutique stores nationwide and online at OaksApparel.com from July 2022 through November 2022 for about $53.



Betsy & Lace consumers are urged to dispose the recalled nightgowns by cutting them in half. Further, Hatley USA and Oaks Apparel consumers are asked to contact the respective companies for a full refund.



In similar recalls, in early February, thousands of children's robes made in China and sold exclusively on Amazon.com by various companies, were recalled for the risk of burn injuries. Citing the same concerns, Paper Cape children's pajamas manufactured in Peru were also called back.



