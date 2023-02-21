

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While announcing wider loss and weak revenues in its fourth quarter, Arconic Corp. (ARNC), a provider of aluminum sheet, plate, and extrusions, on Tuesday issued fiscal 2023 forecast, expecting weak revenues.



For fiscal 2023, the company expects revenue to be in a range of $8.0 billion to $8.5 billion.



On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect revenues of $8.47 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Adjusted EBITDA for the full-year is expected to be in a range of $650 million to $700 million.



In fiscal 2022, sales were $9.0 billion and adjusted EBITDA was $706 million.



Free cash flow for full-year 2023 is expected to be approximately $250 million.



Tim Myers, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'In 2023, we are focused on continuing to grow across the markets we serve and improving operational efficiency and equipment reliability at our key facilities. Adjusted EBITDA excluding Russian Operations is expected to grow despite adverse economic conditions in Europe and we expect to deliver meaningful free cash flow that will allow us to continue executing our disciplined capital allocation strategy.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!