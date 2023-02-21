

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open in negative territory.



Asian shares finished mostly down; European shares were trading lower.



Personal Income and Spending reports, New and Existing Home Sales data as well as the minutes of the latest Fed meeting might be important this week.



As of 7.15 am ET, the Dow futures were down 293.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were sliding 33.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 133.50 points.



The U.S. major averages eventually ended Friday's session mixed. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 68.56 points or 0.6 percent to 11,787.27 and the S&P 500 fell 11.32 points or 0.3 percent to 4,079.09, but the narrower Dow rose 129.84 points or 0.4 percent to 33,826.69.



On the economic front, the Flash Composite Purchasing Manager's Index or PMI will be published at 9.45 am ET.



National Association of Realtors Existing Home Sales for January will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 4.10 million, while it was up 4.02 million in the previous month.



The 52-week Treasury Bill Auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



Two-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks fell broadly on Tuesday. Chinese shares bucked the weak trend to end higher. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 0.49 percent to 3,306.52.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.71 percent to 20,529.49 ahead of the index review this week.



Japanese shares ended lower. The Nikkei average slipped 0.21 percent to 27,473.10 while the broader Topix index closed 0.11 percent lower at 1,997.46.



Australian markets ended on a subdued note. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 eased 0.21 percent to settle at 7,336.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.10 percent lower at 7,544.60.



European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is down 25.03 points or 0.34 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 64.77 points or 0.42 percent. FTSE 100 of England is declining 17.28 points or 0.21 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 31.44 points or 0.28 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.52 percent.



