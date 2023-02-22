

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Automaker Stellantis N.V. (STLA) on Wednesday said its revenue for the full year grew 18% to 179.592 billion euros from 152.119 billion euros in the previous year, reflecting strong net pricing, favorable vehicle mix and positive exchange rates.



The company has also been authorized a share repurchase of up to 1.5 billion euros, to be bought back by end of 2023.



Net profit from continuing operations increased to 16.779 billion euros from 13.354 billion euros last year.



Stellantis proposed a dividend of 1.34 euros per share to be paid on May 4, to shareholders on the register as on April 25.



Commenting on the results, Carlos Tavares, CEO said, 'In addition to our record financial results and the focused execution of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, we also demonstrated the effectiveness of our electrification strategy in Europe. We now have the technology, the products, the raw materials, and the full battery ecosystem to lead that same transformative journey in North America, starting with our first fully electric Ram vehicles from 2023 and Jeep from 2024.'



