

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday amid signs of ample supply and worries about the demand outlook from China.



Markets appear to be scaling back bets that China will drive a demand recovery this year.



Investors also await the release of minutes of the meeting of the U.S Federal Reserve later in the day following hawkish rhetoric from several Fed officials in recent days.



It is feared that additional rate hikes to reduce inflation could weigh on fuel demand in the short term.



Benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.2 percent to $82.02 per barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 1.5 percent at $75.23.



The dollar hovered near a six-week high and bond yields remain elevated after recent strong data raised the risk of U.S. interest rates remaining higher for longer.



