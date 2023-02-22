

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced the FDA has granted Priority Review for the company's Biologics License Application for elranatamab for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The FDA decision is expected in 2023.



Chris Boshoff, Chief Development Officer, Oncology and Rare Disease, Pfizer Global Product Development, said: 'We believe that elranatamab, if approved, has the potential to become the next standard of care for multiple myeloma given its favorable clinical results and convenient subcutaneous route of administration.'



The company noted that the European Medicines Agency has also accepted elranatamab's marketing authorization application.



