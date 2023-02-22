

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The FOMC minutes and State Street Investor Confidence Index for February will be the major announcements on Wednesday.



Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open slightly up.



Asian shares finished lower and the European shares are trading down.



Earnings from major corporates will be closely watched today.



Wolverine World Wide Inc. reported a wider fourth-quarter net loss of $361.6 million or $4.59 per share compared to $14.6 million or $0.18 per share in the prior year.



Revenue for the fourth quarter increased 4.6 percent to $665.0 million.



As of 7.05 am ET, the Dow futures were up 31.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 3.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 13.50 points.



The U.S. major averages closed lower on Tuesday. The Dow tumbled 697.10 points or 2.1 percent to 33,129.59, the Nasdaq plunged 294.97 points or 2.5 percent to 11,492.30, and the S&P 500 dove 81.75 points or 2 percent to 3,997.34.



On the economic front, State Street Investor Confidence Index for February will be released at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the Index was up 76.5.



Two-year Floating Rate Note or FRN auction will be held at 11.30 am ET. Five-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



The Federal Open Market Committee or FOMC minutes will be issued at 2.00 pm ET.



New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will participate in a fireside chat on Taming Inflation before hybrid Credibility of Government Policies at 5.30 pm ET.



Asian stocks fell on Wednesday. Chinese shares fell today. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.47 percent to 3,291.15. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index lost 0.51 percent to settle at 20,423.84.



Japanese shares hit a one-month low. The Nikkei average fell 1.34 percent to 27,104.32 while the broader Topix index ended 1.11 percent lower at 1,975.25.



Australian markets finished lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.30 percent to 7,314.50 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.37 percent lower at 7,517.



European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is down 54.30 points or 0.74 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 95.37 points or 0.62 percent. FTSE 100 of England is sliding 84.15 points or 1.07 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 49.52 points or 0.44 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.73 percent.



