Cyberbit Partners With Deloitte ECC to Drive Cyber Readiness Focusing on the Human Element

With new partnership Cyberbit and Deloitte ECC usher in a new era of cyber readiness

MADRID, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte EMEA-LATAM Cybersphere Center (ECC), which provides end-to-end security operations services for the EMEA region, and Cyberbit, provider of the world's leading cybersecurity skills development and readiness platform, have announced a strategic partnership that will drive cyber readiness across industries by focusing on the human element of cybersecurity.

Cyberbit delivers a holistic approach to developing cyber readiness that emphasizes the human element of cyber defense, not just the technology and tools. The platform includes the world's leading hyper realistic cyber range, which gives cyber defense teams the opportunity to practice against simulated real-world cyber-attacks in a virtual security operations center. Teams practice in enterprise-grade networks using real-world security tools, giving them the hands-on experience they need to successfully respond to cyber threats.

The enhanced services enabled by the Cyberbit platform cover the entire cyber readiness life cycle: experiential learning in cyber labs and ranges, team and individual performance assessment in real-world scenarios, and a crisis simulation experience that allows the executive suite and the defense team to collaborate incident response in simulated real-world crises. With the crisis simulator, Deloitte can better prepare management teams, including CEOs CFOs, CISOs, CIOs, legal and public relations departments and more, for cyber crises by improving their decision-making skills and testing their crisis response playbooks.

As a result of the Deloitte ECC-Cyberbit partnership, Deloitte ECC will bring greater value to its customers in cyber strategy services with focus on cyber skills development and training, cyber resource ramp-up, assessment capabilities, and end-to end threat readiness testing. Deloitte is dedicated to delivering innovative skills development to its clients that reduces risks and strengthens cyber readiness. The Cyberbit platform supports this strategy by allowing Deloitte to offer an advanced, forward-looking solution that meets the complex and varied cyber risk management challenges of today.

"We are very excited to partner with Deloitte ECC as its cybersecurity skill development solution in its powerful portfolio of solutions offerings," said Adi Dar of Cyberbit. "The partnership will allow Deloitte to help its customers leverage the Cyberbit platform to better protect their assets, improve their cyber readiness levels, and reduce business risks."

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our professionals deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society, and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 415,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

About Cyberbit

Cyberbit provides hands-on cybersecurity skills development and addresses the global cybersecurity skill gap through its world-leading cyber range platform. The Platform empowers security leaders to make the most of their cybersecurity investment by boosting the impact of the human element in their organization. Cyberbit delivers hyper-realistic attack simulation mirroring real-world scenarios, enabling security leaders to dramatically reduce MTTR, dwell time and cybercrime costs, improve hiring and onboarding, and increase employee retention. Cyberbit delivers over one million training sessions annually across 5 continents. Customers include Fortune 500 companies, MSSPs, system integrators, higher education institutions and governments. Cyberbit is has offices in the US, Europe, and Asia.

