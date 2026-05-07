Pluralsight Launches Cloud Ready to Help Enterprises Build AI-Ready Cloud Teams

New enterprise upskilling program helps teams close cloud skills gaps, modernize faster, and prepare for AI at scale.

WESTLAKE, Texas, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, the leading technology skills development company, today announced the launch of Pluralsight Cloud Ready, an enterprise cloud upskilling program that helps organizations assess workforce readiness, close cloud skills gaps, and validate the hands-on capabilities needed to maximize cloud ROI, modernize infrastructure, and scale AI initiatives.

Designed for technology leaders, cloud teams, IT organizations, and enterprise workforces responsible for cloud migration, modernization, AI infrastructure, and cloud cost optimization, Cloud Ready combines skill assessments, guided learning paths, certification preparation, instructor-led training, hands-on labs, and cloud and AI sandboxes into a structured programmatic approach to workforce readiness.

"The cloud conversation has moved from adoption to accountability," said Erin Gajdalo, CEO of Pluralsight. "Organizations are increasing cloud investment, but many still struggle to turn that spend into measurable business outcomes because their teams lack the skills to execute. Our Cloud Ready solution helps close that capability gap so enterprises can strengthen cloud foundations, modernize faster, and prepare their teams for AI at scale."

Cloud Readiness Has Become a Business Imperative

Cloud investment is rising, but returns are lagging. While 75% of cloud leaders expect spending to increase over the next two years, only about half report achieving the outcomes they expected. As AI workloads increase demand on cloud infrastructure, the cost of underprepared teams is rising.

At the same time, AI is intensifying the pressure on cloud capabilities. Despite growing demand, just 14% of organizations have the maturity to support AI effectively, even as Gartner predicts that by 2029, half of all cloud resources will be dedicated to AI workloads. The reality is clear: organizations can't become AI-ready without first closing the gap in cloud readiness.

Closing the Cloud Readiness Gap

To build cloud maturity, organizations need a clear, programmatic approach to learning, one that develops foundational expertise, identifies key specializations, and aligns teams to modern cloud strategy. Pluralsight's Cloud Ready solution brings this to life through a structured program that integrates self-paced learning, skill assessments, instructor-led training, and enterprise-grade hands-on experiences, enabling teams to improve cost efficiency, accelerate delivery, and successfully execute on critical initiatives.

Offering a customized learning environment that aligns with organizational priorities and tracks progress, leaders gain:

Assess readiness and align to business priorities: Cloud skill assessments and dedicated program management help leaders identify capability gaps, onboard teams, guide learning journeys, and measure progress against cloud transformation goals.





Cloud skill assessments and dedicated program management help leaders identify capability gaps, onboard teams, guide learning journeys, and measure progress against cloud transformation goals. Build role-specific cloud and AI capabilities: Curated skill paths, certification preparation, instructor-led training, live seminars, and hands-on workshops help teams develop the cloud expertise required for roles across architecture, engineering, operations, security, and AI-enabled modernization.





Curated skill paths, certification preparation, instructor-led training, live seminars, and hands-on workshops help teams develop the cloud expertise required for roles across architecture, engineering, operations, security, and AI-enabled modernization. Validate skills in real-world environments: Enterprise-grade labs, cloud sandboxes, and AI sandboxes allow teams to practice with AWS, Azure, and AI tools in safe environments before applying new skills to production initiatives.

"AI-ready organizations need cloud-ready teams," said Faye Ellis, Cloud Author Fellow at Pluralsight. "Cloud Ready gives leaders a structured way to understand where their teams are today, build the right capabilities for their cloud strategy, and give practitioners hands-on experience in environments that mirror the work they need to do."

From Cloud Investment to Business Impact

As enterprises scale AI and modernize infrastructure, workforce readiness will determine how quickly cloud investments translate into business value. Cloud Ready gives organizations a structured, end-to-end approach to assess current capabilities, build critical cloud skills, validate progress, and prepare teams for continuous transformation.

Unlike traditional training programs that focus primarily on content consumption, Cloud Ready combines skill diagnostics, guided learning journeys, live expert instruction, hands-on cloud and AI environments, and progress validation into a single program aligned to enterprise cloud priorities.

Learn more about Cloud Ready. For more information about how Pluralsight helps individuals and organizations close critical technology skill gaps, visit Pluralsight.com.

Media Contact

Haley McGuire

Communications Specialist

press@pluralsight.com

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight provides the only learning platform dedicated to accelerating the technology skills and capabilities of today's tech workforce. Thousands of companies, government organizations, and individuals around the world rely on Pluralsight to support critical technology skill development in areas that are crucial to innovation, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, software development, and machine learning. Pluralsight offers highly curated content developed by vetted technology experts, industry leading skill assessments, and hands-on, immersive learning experiences designed to help individuals skill-up faster. The company is headquartered in Westlake, Texas with a global office in Dublin, Ireland. For more information, visit pluralsight.com.

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