Pluralsight Launches SecureReady to Help Organizations Build Job-Ready Cybersecurity Teams

Built for security professionals, SecureReady combines a robust library of up-to-date, on-demand content with integrated hands-on labs and expert-led seminars. The program is designed to move organizations beyond "checkbox" compliance and toward role-specific defense strategies that protect critical infrastructure and drive business continuity.

"The biggest cybersecurity vulnerability is no longer technology. It's the people, processes, and skill gaps that determine whether your defenses hold or fail," said Erin Gajdalo, CEO of Pluralsight. "SecureReady provides security teams with a sanctioned, scalable path to bridge these gaps, offering a structured ecosystem that replaces guesswork with proven readiness and measurable impact on an organization's security posture."

The Urgent Need for Security Transformation

Organizations face rising cyber risks and a persistent talent shortage. Industry research projects global cybercrime costs will reach $15.63 trillion annually by 2029, while the cybersecurity workforce gap remains above 4 million roles worldwide.

SecureReady addresses these challenges by providing:

Training aligned to cybersecurity roles : Maps learning and assessments to recognized workforce frameworks like National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) and Department of Defense Cyberspace Workforce Framework (DCWF) to organizational charts to ensure every team member is focused on high-impact skills.

: Maps learning and assessments to recognized workforce frameworks like National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) and Department of Defense Cyberspace Workforce Framework (DCWF) to organizational charts to ensure every team member is focused on high-impact skills. Faster response to emerging threats: Publishes new courses within 48 hours of a major CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) disclosure.

Publishes new courses within 48 hours of a major CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) disclosure. Enterprise-grade labs: Features advanced adversary emulation, security sandboxes, and challenge modes so security practitioners can validate skills in real-life environments.

Pluralsight has also earned prestigious ANAB accreditation for 14 critical security role paths and assessments spanning security operations, security engineering, and GRC. ANAB accreditation provides third-party validation from the largest multi-disciplinary accreditation body in North America provides a definitive seal of approval, certifying the solution's rigor and relevancy for today's cybersecurity teams.

"In modern cybersecurity, we have to move past the idea that security is a state you 'achieve' or that it's a 'process'. We must recognize it as a capability you 'practice'," said John Elliott, Cybersecurity Author Fellow at Pluralsight. "The complexity of the modern attack surface and the constant evolution of threat actors means that technical knowledge alone is no longer enough. True resilience comes from the ability of a team to translate collective skills and knowledge into decisive action under pressure. When we prioritize the continuous development of problem solving and technical mastery, we stop reacting to the threat landscape and start anticipating it."

Training for the Fight, Not Just Compliance

In a landscape where theoretical knowledge often fails the first contact with a real adversary, SecureReady prioritizes operational reality through more than 350 advanced hands-on labs. These environments go far beyond basic simulations. They immerse teams in end-to-end adversary emulation where they must execute and defend against complex offensive workflows, including lateral movement and Active Directory takeovers.

Hands-on practice is critical because it helps teams build the judgment and muscle memory needed during high-pressure incidents. By training in realistic environments, practitioners learn how to navigate tools, workflows, and response steps faster when every minute matters. Whether it is navigating advanced evasion techniques like Windows Defender bypass or securing specialized OT/ICS and SCADA systems, these labs ensure that when a crisis hits, your team is not seeing a threat for the first time because they have already defeated it in practice.

Learn more about SecureReady. For more information about how Pluralsight helps individuals and organizations close critical technology skill gaps, visit Pluralsight.com.

Media Contact

Haley McGuire

Communications Specialist

press@pluralsight.com

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight provides the only learning platform dedicated to accelerating the technology skills and capabilities of today's tech workforce. Thousands of companies, government organizations, and individuals around the world rely on Pluralsight to support critical technology skill development in areas that are crucial to innovation, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, software development, and machine learning. Pluralsight offers highly curated content developed by vetted technology experts, industry leading skill assessments, and hands-on, immersive learning experiences designed to help individuals skill-up faster. The company is headquartered in Westlake, Texas with a global office in Dublin, Ireland. For more information, visit pluralsight.com.

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