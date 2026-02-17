Pluralsight Partners with Cyberstar to Accelerate Cyber Workforce Readiness

WESTLAKE, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, the leading technology skills development company, today announced a strategic partnership with Cyberstar, the industry-leading DoD cyber workforce platform, to deliver an integrated solution for Department of Defense (DoD) 8140 cyber workforce programs. Together, the companies enable organizations to connect targeted training with real-time qualification tracking, providing defense organizations with a repeatable, scalable way to align cyber personnel to Cyberspace Workforce (CWF) Qualification, close skill gaps, and maintain continuous workforce readiness.

"Pluralsight brings world-class skill development to the table, and Cyberstar ensures those skills are mapped, validated, and visible across the workforce," said Marling Engle, CEO of Cyberstar. "Together, we're giving DoD organizations a practical way to turn learning into verified readiness."

Advancing Role-Based Qualification Under DoD 8140

As DoD 8140 implementation expands across cyber work roles, organizations must demonstrate that personnel are qualified for assigned roles, not just certified. This includes documented learning pathways, assessed proficiency, and auditable workforce data aligned to DCWF requirements. The Pluralsight and Cyberstar partnership addresses this challenge by connecting role requirements directly to targeted learning and real-time qualification tracking.

"Cyber readiness isn't just about checking a compliance box, it's about ensuring the right people have the right skills at the right time to support critical missions," said Erin Gajdalo, CEO of Pluralsight. "The Federal government faces pressure to evolve alongside technology just like every other organization, but the stakes are highest when it comes to national defense. By partnering with Cyberstar, we're helping DoD cyber teams go beyond audit requirements to build a culture and framework for rapid skills adoption and technological transformation."

A Skills-Focused Model for Cyber Workforce Readiness

Through this partnership, Cyberstar and Pluralsight bring the full 8140 readiness lifecycle into a single, integrated workflow. Organizations can now:

Assess workforce skills against DCWF requirements

workforce skills against DCWF requirements Prescribe targeted learning pathways using Pluralsight's adaptive content and hands-on labs

targeted learning pathways using Pluralsight's adaptive content and hands-on labs Train cyber personnel on the most mission-relevant capabilities

cyber personnel on the most mission-relevant capabilities Validate proficiency with real-time progress, not static certifications

proficiency with real-time progress, not static certifications Report instantly for audits and executive decision-making

"Military leaders need confidence that their workforce data reflects actual mission readiness, not static spreadsheets" said Peter Spoehr, Vice President of Public Sector Sales at Pluralsight. "Cyberstar tells organizations where the compliance gaps exist in their organization, and Pluralsight helps talent attain qualification quickly and measurably. Together, we shorten time-to-qualification and give leadership the visibility they need to make informed decisions."

For more information about Pluralsight's public sector solutions, click here. To learn more about how Pluralsight helps individuals and organizations close critical technology skill gaps, visit Pluralsight.com.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight provides the only learning platform dedicated to accelerating the technology skills and capabilities of today's tech workforce. Thousands of companies, government organizations, and individuals around the world rely on Pluralsight to support critical technology skill development in areas that are crucial to innovation, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, software development, and machine learning. Pluralsight offers highly curated content developed by vetted technology experts, industry leading skill assessments, and hands-on, immersive learning experiences designed to help individuals skill-up faster. The company is headquartered in Westlake, Texas with a global office in Dublin, Ireland. For more information, visit pluralsight.com.

About Cyberstar

Cyberstar is a cyber workforce management platform purpose-built for the DCWF and DoDM 8140.03. With over 20 years supporting defense and federal cyber programs, Cyberstar provides real-time qualification tracking, automated verification, and workforce analytics that give leaders clear, auditable proof of mission readiness. By replacing manual tracking and siloed, inconsistent data systems with a single source of truth, Cyberstar helps teams support workforce readiness beyond compliance. For more details, visit cyberstar.com.

